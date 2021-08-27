MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Slump in Virat Kohli's batting form: A look at the Indian captain's scorecard

For the first time in years, Indian cricket fans are seeing a slump in Virat Kohli's batting form. Here's a look at the Indian captain's scorecard.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
A Virat Slump (Image: NEWS18 creative)
A Virat Slump (Image: NEWS18 creative)
(Image: NEWS18 creative)
Virat Kohli falls to James Anderson again: 7 times in 41 innings James Anderson got Virat Kohli out, the only pacer to do so. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
England plans undone: Virat Kohli's scorecard in ongoing India vs England test series. (NEWS18 creative)
England plans undone: Virat Kohli's scorecard in ongoing India vs England test series. (NEWS18 creative)
Dismal form continues: Virat Kohli's last 10 innings. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Dismal form continues: Virat Kohli's last 10 innings. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #gallery #India Vs England #Slideshow #Sports #Virat Kohli #Virat Kohli form
first published: Aug 27, 2021 03:53 pm

