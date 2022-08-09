English
    Serena Williams announces retirement: A throwback to some of her iconic wins

    "I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis," Serena Williams said while announcing her retirement.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
    Serena Williams holds the trophy after winning against her sister Venus Williams in their women's final match on Day 12 at the 2009 Wimbledon tennis championships at the All England Club in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 4, 2009.
    Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after beating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the championship match at the 2012 US Open tennis tournament, Sunday, September 9, 2012, in New York.
    Serena Williams poses with her trophy after defeating Russia's Maria Sharapova in two sets, 6-4, 6-4, in the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday June 8, 2013. The Eiffel Tower is seen background.
    Serena Williams celebrates with the trophy following her victory over Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova after the women's singles final match of the Roland Garros 2015 French Tennis Open in Paris, on June 6, 2015.
    Serena Williams holds up the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain, at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Saturday, July 11, 2015. Williams won 6-4, 6-4.
    Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
    Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia after her win against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles final match during the Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 12, 2020.
    Serena Williams reacts after beating Venus Williams of the US to win their women's singles final match on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.
