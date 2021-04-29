MARKET NEWS

Roger Federer collection: Christie's auction house in London to sell these memorabilia

The Roger Federer collection: Sneakers from the 'The Championships, Wimbledon, 2007' lot included in 'The Roger Federer Collection', due to be sold at auction, at Christie's auction house in London, Britain.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
This summer, Christie’s London will play host to The Roger Federer Collection, serving up two unique auctions of the tennis star’s personal sporting memorabilia to support The Roger Federer Foundation. (Image: Reuters)
Roger Federer is tennis’ greatest icon. The Swiss sportsman has enchanted fans across the globe during a career characterised by unprecedented success and remarkable longevity. (Image: Reuters)
Grand Slam victories, Olympic medals, tour titles and the crowning glory of the Davis Cup tell their own triumphal story, one that has seen Federer rightfully placed in the pantheon of tennis greats. (Image: Reuters)
The Roger Federer Collection: Sold to Benefit The RF Foundation celebrates Federer’s historic achievements, with 20 lots from his Grand Slam victories offered for auction in London on 23 June. (Image: Reuters)
From a racket used in his fabled tussle with Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2007 to the clay-covered shoes from his win at Roland Garros in 2009, these items provide a window into some of the sport’s most iconic moments. (Image: Reuters)
The corresponding online sale, taking place from 23 June – 13 & 14 July, chronicles Federer’s incredible career from the early 2000s right through to 2021, affording fans across the globe the opportunity to own a momentous object from his journey to date. Both sales will benefit The Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational projects in southern Africa and Switzerland. (Image: Reuters)
The Roger Federer Collection: Sold to Benefit The RF Foundation | The Live Auction comprises 20 prestigious lots, each signed and celebrating one of Roger Federer’s 20 record-breaking Grand Slam tennis titles. (Image: Reuters)
Offered at Christie’s London in support of The Roger Federer Foundation, estimates range from £3,000–70,000. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #gallery #Roger Federer #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 29, 2021 09:52 am

