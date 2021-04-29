Roger Federer collection: Christie's auction house in London to sell these memorabilia

This summer, Christie’s London will play host to The Roger Federer Collection, serving up two unique auctions of the tennis star’s personal sporting memorabilia to support The Roger Federer Foundation. (Image: Reuters)

The Roger Federer Collection: Sold to Benefit The RF Foundation celebrates Federer's historic achievements, with 20 lots from his Grand Slam victories offered for auction in London on 23 June.

From a racket used in his fabled tussle with Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2007 to the clay-covered shoes from his win at Roland Garros in 2009, these items provide a window into some of the sport's most iconic moments.

The corresponding online sale, taking place from 23 June – 13 & 14 July, chronicles Federer's incredible career from the early 2000s right through to 2021, affording fans across the globe the opportunity to own a momentous object from his journey to date. Both sales will benefit The Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational projects in southern Africa and Switzerland.

