    RIP Shane Warne | A look at some of the greatest moments of Australia's legendary spinner

    Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, aged 52, died on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack. Cricket world lost one of its greatest spinners. An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne pared 293 scalps. He was also named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century who claimed 708 Test Wickets in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. Let’s take a look at some of his greatest moments in International cricket.

    March 04, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST
    Ball of the Century | Warne was selected for Australia’s Ashes tour of England in 1993. His first ball of the series made history. He bowled a massive leg spin to Mike Gatting, an experienced player of spin bowling, which turned from well outside leg stump to hit top of off stump. (Image: Getty Images)
    600 Test wickets club | On August 11, 2005, he became the first bowler in history to take 600 Test wickets by dismissing England’s Marcus Trescothick on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Old Trafford. (Image: Reuters)
    Hat-trick | In the Boxing Day Test of the 1994/1995 Ashes series, Warne took his first and only Test hat-trick at his home ground, the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He dismissed Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm in successive balls. (Image: Getty Images)
    1999 World Cup | Shane Warne changed the game in favour of Australia with his brilliant bowling. Warne took 12 wickets in the preliminary phases of the tournament as Australia qualified for a semi-final against South Africa. While the match became notable for the dramatic fashion in which it finished, Warne was the man of the match, dismissing four key South African batsmen. Australia faced Pakistan in the tournament’s final and chased down the Pak’s target to win the World Cup. Warne was the tournament's joint top wicket-taker with Geoff Allott and was named the man of the match in the Final. (Image: Reuters)
    Tags: #cricket #Shane Warne #Slideshow #Sports
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 09:03 pm
