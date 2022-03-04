RIP Shane Warne | A look at some of the greatest moments of Australia's legendary spinner
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, aged 52, died on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack. Cricket world lost one of its greatest spinners. An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne pared 293 scalps. He was also named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century who claimed 708 Test Wickets in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. Let’s take a look at some of his greatest moments in International cricket.