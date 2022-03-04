RIP Shane Warne | A look at some of the greatest moments of Australia's legendary spinner

Ball of the Century | Warne was selected for Australia’s Ashes tour of England in 1993. His first ball of the series made history. He bowled a massive leg spin to Mike Gatting, an experienced player of spin bowling, which turned from well outside leg stump to hit top of off stump. (Image: Getty Images)

600 Test wickets club | On August 11, 2005, he became the first bowler in history to take 600 Test wickets by dismissing England’s Marcus Trescothick on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Old Trafford. (Image: Reuters)

Hat-trick | In the Boxing Day Test of the 1994/1995 Ashes series, Warne took his first and only Test hat-trick at his home ground, the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He dismissed Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm in successive balls. (Image: Getty Images)