Riots in Brussels after Belgium loses to Morocco in World Cup match

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

About 100 police officers were mobilised, but it was not immediately clear how many people were arrested during the disturbances. Meanwhile, metro stations were closed and streets blocked to limit the spread of the violence.

The riots took place in several places across the Belgian capital where dozens of soccer fans, some draped in Moroccan flags, clashed with riot police with water cannons and tear gas. (Image: Reuters) There were also disturbances in the city of Antwerp. (Image: Reuters) About a hundred police officers were mobilised in Brussels, but it was not immediately clear how many people were detained during the disturbances. (Image: Reuters)
