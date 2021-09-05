MARKET NEWS

Paralympic Games 2020 | Some stunning pictures from closing ceremony

Here are some of the most stunning pictures from the closing ceremony, which officially marked an end to the 2020 Paralympic Games which were delayed by a year due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 08:59 PM IST
Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium viewed from Shibuya Sky observation deck during the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium viewed from Shibuya Sky observation deck during the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Dancers performing at the grand event to mark the end of 2020 Paralympics, which was delayed by a year due to the onset of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Athletes watch from seats on the field while performers and a light show entertain them during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Joe Toth for OIS via AP)
Athletes watch from seats on the field while performers and a light show entertain them during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Joe Toth for OIS via AP)
Japan's flag bearer Iwabuchi Koy enters the stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Japan's flag bearer Iwabuchi Koy enters the stadium during the closing ceremon. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
The flag bearer carries the Indian flag into the stadium during the closing ceremony (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The flag bearer carries the Indian flag into the stadium during the ceremony marking the end of Paralympics 2020 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Athletes from Afghanistan march into the National Stadium in Tokyo (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Athletes from Afghanistan march into the National Stadium in Tokyo (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Fireworks explode at the conclusion of the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Fireworks explode at the conclusion of the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Flag bearers for the United States, Japan and France enter the stadium during the closing ceremony (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Flag bearers for the United States, Japan and France enter the stadium during the closing ceremony (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, waves the Paralympic flag during the closing ceremony. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, waves the Paralympic flag. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
'See you in Paris 2024' message on the floor of the stadium at the end of the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Joe Toth for OIS via AP)
'See you in Paris 2024' message on the floor of the stadium at the end of the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Joe Toth for OIS via AP)
The flame in the Cauldron is extinguished, officially marking the end of Paralympics 2020 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The flame in the Cauldron is extinguished, officially marking the end of Tokyo Paralympic Games (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
