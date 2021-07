Restrained Ceremonies: Rio London and Beijing's opening ceremonies dazzled the world with lavish effects. The Tokyo Olympics will be 'simpler and more restrained' to reduce infections risks.

No medal kissing. Athletes will have to put their own medals on, and they won't be able to kiss them, because they must wear a mask on the podium.

Fewer crowds: Overseas spectators were barred months ago, and now nearly all Games events will take place behind closed doors.

No Cheering: Participants are urged to clap or fins other ways to celebrate that does not risk spreading droplets.