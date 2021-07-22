MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Osaka, Dressel, Bromell: Stars to watch at Tokyo Olympics

Five stars to watch at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which start on July 23 after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic

AFP
July 22, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
Naomi Osaka | The Japanese tennis star's return to action is certain to draw plenty of attention after she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health concerns and also skipped Wimbledon. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP)
Naomi Osaka | The Japanese tennis star's return to action is certain to draw plenty of attention after she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health concerns and also skipped Wimbledon. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP)
Caeleb Dressel | Caeleb Dressel is poised to be one of the faces of the Tokyo Games as he targets a possible seen gold medals in the pool. (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Caeleb Dressel | Caeleb Dressel is poised to be one of the faces of the Tokyo Games as he targets a possible seen gold medals in the pool. (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Trayvon Bromell | The American established himself as favourite to succeed Usain Bolt as Olympic 100m champion when he blasted to a gun-to-tape victory in the US trials in 9.80 seconds on Sunday. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL / AFP)
Trayvon Bromell | The American established himself as favourite to succeed Usain Bolt as Olympic 100m champion when he blasted to a gun-to-tape victory in the US trials in 9.80 seconds on Sunday. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL / AFP)
Netherland's Sifan Hassan (R), Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (C) and Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu (L) compete in the Women's 1500m during the IAAF Diamond League competition on July 9, 2021 in Monaco. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)
Sifan Hassan | The versatile Dutch runner this month came within half a second of a stunning world record in the women's 1,500m, just five days after setting a short-lived 10,000m world record.(Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)
Adam Peaty | Olympic champion and 100m breaststroke world record holder Adam Peaty had a training pool installed in his back garden after facilities were closed during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown last year. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
Adam Peaty | Olympic champion and 100m breaststroke world record holder Adam Peaty had a training pool installed in his back garden after facilities were closed during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown last year. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
AFP
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Olympics 2020 #Olympics 2021 #Slideshow #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Jul 20, 2021 12:21 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.