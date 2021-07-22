Osaka, Dressel, Bromell: Stars to watch at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka | The Japanese tennis star's return to action is certain to draw plenty of attention after she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health concerns and also skipped Wimbledon. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP)

Caeleb Dressel | Caeleb Dressel is poised to be one of the faces of the Tokyo Games as he targets a possible seen gold medals in the pool. (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Trayvon Bromell | The American established himself as favourite to succeed Usain Bolt as Olympic 100m champion when he blasted to a gun-to-tape victory in the US trials in 9.80 seconds on Sunday. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL / AFP)

Sifan Hassan | The versatile Dutch runner this month came within half a second of a stunning world record in the women's 1,500m, just five days after setting a short-lived 10,000m world record.(Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)