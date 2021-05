Summer Olympics are less than 50 days away. Having contained COVID-19 far better than most other countries, Japan now faces the challenge of holding the Olympics with athletes from around the world without causing new outbreaks. It will be a test of how much normalcy is possible – and how safe it is to hold mass events while avoiding a new wave. (Image: News18 Creative)

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and not everyone in Japan being vaccinated, most residents favour either postponement or cancellation of the Olympics.

Overall deaths in Japan declined in 2020, even as they surged in much of the rest of the world. COVID toll was low, and pandemic measures caused a decline in some other fatalities, like those from the flu and vehicle accidents.

The country already had a culture of mask wearing to prevent illness; masks became almost ubiquitous since early 2020.

Japan has been slow to vaccinate its population. And it has not defeated Covid yet. Cases have risen over the past two months.