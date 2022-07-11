In Pics | With Wimbledon win, Novak Djokovic just one short of Rafa's record 22 Slams

Moneycontrol News

Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam crown on July 10 with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios, whose challenge unravelled in frustration after a blistering start. (Source: AFP)Top seed Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras's mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer. (Source: AFP)The 35-year-old Serb is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 majors. Djokovic is just the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Sampras and Federer. (Source: AFP)Djokovic had endured a difficult year at the Slams. His deportation from Australia over his coronavirus vaccination status was followed by a quarter-final loss to Nadal at the French Open. His refusal to get vaccinated will bar him from flying to the United States next month for the US Open as things stand. Djokovic could also miss the 2023 Australian Open as a consequence of having his visa cancelled in January. (Source: AFP)Kyrgios raced through the first set, breaking in the fifth game and taking the opener with his seventh ace of the contest. Along the way, he showcased one underarm serve, a "tweener" and impeccable behaviour. (Source: AFP)Djokovic, renowned as the best returner in the game and undefeated at the tournament since 2017, managed to win just five points off the Kyrgios serve. It was the third match in a row at this Wimbledon that the 35-year-old had dropped the first set. (Source: AFP)Djokovic won a lung-busting 23-shot rally in the third game of the second set and immediately broke for a 3-1 lead. It was the cue for Kyrgios's first dark mutterings of the afternoon. Kyrgios then saw four break points slip away as Djokovic levelled the final by taking his first set off the Australian in three meetings. (Source: AFP)Kyrgios saved two break points in the opening game of the third set. There was a brief stoppage in play when a protestor was ejected from the stadium for shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in reference to the welfare of the Chinese women's tennis star. (Source: AFP)Kyrgios was further unsettled when he demanded a fan be removed from the crowd for distracting him in his serve. Djokovic, with only two unforced errors, happily pounced for a two sets-to-one lead. (Source: AFP)As Kyrgios continued to remonstrate with himself and his supporters, Djokovic strolled to victory, wrapping up the title with a convincing tiebreak. Djokovic was reminded at the post-match presentation that he had promised to buy Kyrgios dinner if he won the title again. (Source: AFP)