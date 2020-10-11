Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Here's how this year's French Open final can create history

Rafael Nadal holds 19 Grand Slam victories against Novak Djokovic's 17. Both are chasing Roger Federer's men singles record of 20 Grand Slam victories, and Nadal can tie the record if he prevails. Moneycontrol News Spain's Rafael Nadal (right) and Serbia's Novak Djokovic prior to their match at the Philippe Chatrier court, contesting the men's singles final on October 11. Nadal is known as the King of Clay and has a record number of French Open victories, whereas Djokovic holds the head-to-head edge in Grand Slam finals, 15-11. (Photo: AP) World Number 2 Nadal won his semi-final against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman to reach his 13th French Open final. He is the most accomplished player in the history of the Grand Slam, and has never lost a final at Roland Garros. (Photo: AP) World Number 1 Djokovic beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his fifth final at the French Open. He has won the tournament once, in 2016, and knocked out Nadal in the 2015 quarterfinal. (Photo: AP) This will be the duo's 56th head-to-head match, with Djokovic holding the edge in the matchup after winning 29 times. However, Nadal has won against Djokovic in both prior meetings at the final of the French Open. (Photo: AP) Their match has historic connotations for the sport of tennis. Rafael Nadal holds 19 Grand Slam victories against Novak Djokovic's 17. Both are chasing Roger Federer's men singles record of 20 Grand Slam victories, and Nadal can tie the record if he prevails. (Photo: AP) First Published on Oct 11, 2020 08:30 pm