MS Dhoni birthday: Key moments from Captain Cool's career

MS Dhoni birthday: Captain Cool continues to be one of the most significant names in Indian cricket.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
MS Dhoni was born in Ranchi, Bihar (now in Jharkhand), Dhoni did not have a great start to his ODI career, getting run out for a duck on debut. (Image: Wikipedia)
in his fifth one-day international, Dhoni scored 148 in Visakhapatnam off only 123 deliveries. Dhoni's 148 surpassed the earlier record for the highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper (Image: Wikipedia)
MS Dhoni was appointed as the captain of t-20 and, in the inaugural T-20 World Cup, he took India to victory. (Image: Wikipedia)
In 2008, IPL started and he captained Chennai Super Kings from then till now. He took CSK to three IPL titles. (Image: Wikipedia)
In 2011, Dhoni took India to its 2nd world cup title. In the final, he scored unbeaten 98 and was named Man of the Match. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dhoni played 90 test matches for India. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dhoni played 350 ODI matches. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dhoni played 98 T-20 matches for India. (Image: Wikipedia)
MS Dhoni played his last international match in the 2019 semi-final match. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dhoni retired on 15 August 2020 on the day of India's 74th independence. He used ‘Pal Do Pal Ka Shaayar’ song from ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ to announce his retirement from international cricket. (Image: Wikipedia)
Tags: #gallery #MS Dhoni #MS Dhoni anniversary #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Jul 7, 2021 09:45 am

