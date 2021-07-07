MS Dhoni birthday: Key moments from Captain Cool's career

MS Dhoni was born in Ranchi, Bihar (now in Jharkhand), Dhoni did not have a great start to his ODI career, getting run out for a duck on debut. (Image: Wikipedia)

in his fifth one-day international, Dhoni scored 148 in Visakhapatnam off only 123 deliveries. Dhoni's 148 surpassed the earlier record for the highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper (Image: Wikipedia)

MS Dhoni was appointed as the captain of t-20 and, in the inaugural T-20 World Cup, he took India to victory. (Image: Wikipedia)

In 2008, IPL started and he captained Chennai Super Kings from then till now. He took CSK to three IPL titles. (Image: Wikipedia)

In 2011, Dhoni took India to its 2nd world cup title. In the final, he scored unbeaten 98 and was named Man of the Match. (Image: Wikipedia)

Dhoni played 90 test matches for India. (Image: Wikipedia)

Dhoni played 350 ODI matches. (Image: Wikipedia)

Dhoni played 98 T-20 matches for India. (Image: Wikipedia)

MS Dhoni played his last international match in the 2019 semi-final match. (Image: Wikipedia)