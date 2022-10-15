Men T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah, a look at India's 15-member squad

Priyanka Roshan

Pacer Mohammed Shami replaces yorker king Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia that begins October 16. Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Shami has not played an international T20 game since the last T20 World Cup but he was the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament with 20 wickets in 16 games at an economy of 8. (Image: Reuters)The T20 World Cup 2022 will be held from October 16 to November 13, with the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosting the final. (Image credit: MelbourneCricketGround/Facebook)The ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia will be televised and live-streamed with the Star Network, Sky Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, PTV and Times Internet. Cricket fans in India can also watch the live stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. (Image: T20 World Cup)India begin their campaign on October 23 against archrival Pakistan in Melbourne. The 15-man squad is led by Rohit Sharma.India won the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup once in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni but has failed to repeat the success. Will 2022 change that? Watch this space