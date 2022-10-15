English
    Men T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah, a look at India's 15-member squad

    Hobbled by injuries, India begin their campaign on October 23 against Pakistan. After winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Men in Blue have failed to lift the trophy again. Will 2022 be different?

    Priyanka Roshan
    October 15, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
    Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami replaces the Yorker King Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Bumrah was ruled out of the 2022 tournament due to back injury. Shami has not featured in T20Is since the last T20 World Cup but he was the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament with 20 wickets in 16 games at an economy of 8. (Image: Reuters)
    The T20 World Cup 2022 will begin from October 16 to November 13. Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the tournament final. (Image credit: MelbourneCricketGround/Facebook)
    The ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia will be televised and live streamed with the Star Network, Sky Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, PTV and Times Internet. Cricket fans in India can also watch the live stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. (Image: T20 World Cup)
    India will begin the campaign on October 23 against Pakistan in Melbourne. The 15-man squad is led by the captain Rohit Sharma for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
    India has won the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup once in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The team once again gear up to bring the T20 World Cup trophy in 2022.
