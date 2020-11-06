Male tennis players with most wins: This legend beats Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer

Only three players have racked up more than 1,000 match wins so far. Check out who they are. Priyanka Roshan Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal became the fourth man to reach the 1000-mark milestone with the most match wins on November 4, defeating Feliciano Lopez to reach the third round of the Rolex Paris Masters. Only three players have racked up more than 1,000 match wins so far. Let’s find out the top 10 male players with most match wins. (Image: AP) Rank 10 | Stefan Edberg | Matches won: 801 | Matches played: 1071 | The Sweden’s former profession tennis player career spanned from 1982 until 1996. During his career, Edberg won a total of 41 singles titles. (Image: Reuters) Rank 9 | Andre Agassi | Matches won: 870 | Matches played: 1144 | Former American tennis player is an eight-time Grand Slam champion. Agassi began his professional career in 1986 and retired 20 years later. He was the first male player to win all four Grand Slam tournament on three different surfaces. (Image: Reuters) Rank 8 | John McEnroe | Matches won: 883 | Matches played: 1081 | Known for his shot-making artistry and volleying skills, McEnroe finished his career with 77 singles and 78 doubles titles. McEnroe began his professional career in the year 1978 and continued to excel, attaining the No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles during the period. (Image: Reuters) Rank 7 | Ilie Nastase | Matches won: 905 | Matches played: 1238 | The Romanian former world No.1 professional tennis player is one of the world’s top players of the 1970s. In his 16 years of career Nastase won 64 singles and 45 doubles titles, becoming one of the 10 players in history who have won more than 100 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) titles. (Image: Reuters) Rank 6 | Novak Djokovic | Matches won: 932 | Matches played: 1122 | The Serbian professional tennis player is currently ranked No. 1 in ATP’s men’s single rankings. Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles, the third-most in history for a male player. (Image: AP) Rank 5 | Guillermo Vilas | Matches won: 951 | Matches played: 1248 | Former Argentine player have won four Grand Slam tournaments in his professional career from 1968 until 1992. In the year 1977 Guillermo won 130 matches. (Image: Wikimedia) Rank 4 | Rafael Nadal | Matches won: 1000 | Matches played: 1201 | Nadal has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles. The Spanish professional tennis player touched the 1000-mark milestone of matches won on November 4, 2020. (Image: Reuters) Rank 3 | Ivan Lendl | Matches won: 1068 | Matches played: 1310 | Retired Czech-American professional tennis player has won 94 singles titles during his career. Lendl took retirement in the year 1994 due to chronic back pain. Later, he became a tennis coach for multiple players. (Image: Reuters) Rank 2 | Roger Federer | Matches won: 1242 | Matches played: 1513 | Swiss professional tennis player is ranked world’s No.4 in men’s singles tennis by the ATP. 20 Grand Slam singles title winner is only 32 wins behind to equal the all-time record. (Image: Reuters) Rank 1 | Jimmy Connors | Matches won: 1274 | Matches played: 1557 | Retired American tennis player has won the highest number of matches while winning 109 singles titles. Connors won eight Grand Slam singles championship. He started his career in 1970 and became a professional player in 1972. The Wimbledon and the US Open champion who was considered to be the world number one player in the year 1982 took retirement from his stunning 26-year career in 1996. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 6, 2020 08:46 am