Male tennis players with most wins: This legend beats Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer

Rank 1 | Jimmy Connors | Matches won: 1274 | Matches played: 1557 | Retired American tennis player has won the highest number of matches while winning 109 singles titles. Connors won eight Grand Slam singles championship. He started his career in 1970 and became a professional player in 1972. The Wimbledon and the US Open champion who was considered to be the world number one player in the year 1982 took retirement from his stunning 26-year career in 1996. (Image: Reuters)