Lionel Messi 'extremely happy' after joining PSG, says he is dreaming of winning fifth Champion League title

Lionel Messi claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent's elite club competition.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Lionel Messi says he is 'extremely happy' after joining PSG. (Image: Reuters)
Lionel Messi also said on Wednesday he is "dreaming" of winning a fifth Champions League after signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (Image: Reuters)
"I have said my dream is to win another Champions League and I think I'm in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it," he said as he was unveiled as a PSG player. (Image: Reuters)
The 34-year-old claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent's elite club competition. (Image: Reuters)
No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually. The person said on condition of anonymity before the contract was signed. (Image: Reuters)
“I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris,” PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same.” (Image: Reuters)
It is symbolic that Messi will wear the No. 30 jersey — the same number he wore in his first two seasons with Barcelona before switching to No. 19 and then the prized No. 10, which Neymar gets to keep at PSG. (Image: Reuters)
Throngs of PSG fans gathered at Le Bourget Airport in Paris to welcome Messi, who was wearing a T-shirt featuring “Ici c’est Paris” — “This is Paris.” (Image: Reuters)
Messi arrived with his wife and three children and boarded a private jet. (Image: Reuters)
Messi’s arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar. (Image: Reuters)
Messi won every major honor with Barcelona and was granted a tearful exit news conference on Sunday to signal the end of an era. Only Cristiano Ronaldo in the current era challenges Messi’s status as an all-time great. (Image: Reuters)
