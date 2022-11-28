Legendary sprinter PT Usha set to become first woman president of Indian Olympic Association; a look at her career

Moneycontrol News

The queen of Indian track and field, PT Usha, is set to become the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). A look at her career timeline.Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha was born on June 27, 1964, in Kuttali, Kozhikode, Kerala.PT Usha started her training in 1976 under coach O.M. Nambiar after Kerala State government started a women’s sports division in Kannur.PT Usha made her first international performance at the Pakistan Open National Meet, Karachi.In 1985 she won six medals at the Asian Championship in Jakarta to set a record for the most gold medals won at a single event in the championship.Nicknamed the "Payyoli Express" -- after the town of her birth in the southern state Kerala -- she dominated Indian athletics for close to two decades, winning 11 Asian Games medals including four golds in Seoul in 1986, before taking retirement in 2000 from competitive sport.Former track and field star PT Usha will take over as the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association, becoming the first former international athlete to head the organisation in more than 60 years.The 58-year-old multiple Asian Games gold medallist -- now a member of parliament -- was the only candidate to file a nomination for the post by the deadline.Her election -- which is formally due on December 10 -- represents a step change in the organisation of Indian sports, which have largely been run by administrators for decades.