Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady in Australian Open finals; equals Roger Federer, Monica Seles' elite Open era record

Japan's Naomi Osaka dismissed Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open in dominant style for her fourth Grand Slam title. Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning against Jennifer Brady of the US during their women's singles final match. (PC-William WEST/AFP)

Third seed Osaka preserves her 100 percent record in Grand Slam finals after winning the 2018 and 2020 US Opens and the 2019 title in Melbourne. Japan's Naomi Osaka (L) and Jennifer Brady of the US greet each other after their women's singles final match. (PC-Paul CROCK/AFP)

Japan's Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy after beating Jennifer Brady of the US to win their women's singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (PC-David Gray/AFP)

The 23-year-old, who becomes only the third player after Monica Seles and Roger Federer to win their first four major finals, will now rise to second in the world rankings. Osaka hits a return against Jennifer Brady of the US during their women's singles final. (PC-William WEST/AFP)