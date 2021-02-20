MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady in Australian Open finals; equals Roger Federer, Monica Seles' elite Open era record

Japan's Naomi Osaka dismissed Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open and became only the third player after Monica Seles and Roger Federer to win their first four major finals.

AFP
February 20, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST
Japan's Naomi Osaka dismissed Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open in dominant style for her fourth Grand Slam title. Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning against Jennifer Brady of the US during their women's singles final match. (PC-William WEST/AFP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka dismissed Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open in dominant style for her fourth Grand Slam title. Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning against Jennifer Brady of the US during their women's singles final match. (PC-William WEST/AFP)
Osaka edged a tight first set but controlled the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena. Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrating her win. (PC-William WEST/AFP)
Osaka edged a tight first set but controlled the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena. Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrating her win. (PC-William WEST/AFP)
Third seed Osaka preserves her 100 percent record in Grand Slam finals after winning the 2018 and 2020 US Opens and the 2019 title in Melbourne. Japan's Naomi Osaka (L) and Jennifer Brady of the US greet each other after their women's singles final match. (PC-Paul CROCK/AFP)
Third seed Osaka preserves her 100 percent record in Grand Slam finals after winning the 2018 and 2020 US Opens and the 2019 title in Melbourne. Japan's Naomi Osaka (L) and Jennifer Brady of the US greet each other after their women's singles final match. (PC-Paul CROCK/AFP)
Naomi Osaka (L) and Jennifer Brady of the US greet each other after their women's singles final match. (PC-Paul CROCK/AFP)
Naomi Osaka (L) and Jennifer Brady of the US greet each other after their women's singles final match. (PC-Paul CROCK/AFP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy after beating Jennifer Brady of the US to win their women's singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (PC-David Gray/AFP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy after beating Jennifer Brady of the US to win their women's singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (PC-David Gray/AFP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka (C) attends a ceremony after winning against Jennifer Brady (L) of the US during their women's singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo by David Gray / AFP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka (C) attends a ceremony after winning against Jennifer Brady (L) of the US during their women's singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo by David Gray / AFP)
The 23-year-old, who becomes only the third player after Monica Seles and Roger Federer to win their first four major finals, will now rise to second in the world rankings. Osaka hits a return against Jennifer Brady of the US during their women's singles final. (PC-William WEST/AFP)
The 23-year-old, who becomes only the third player after Monica Seles and Roger Federer to win their first four major finals, will now rise to second in the world rankings. Osaka hits a return against Jennifer Brady of the US during their women's singles final. (PC-William WEST/AFP)
Osaka, rated as the world's top-earning female athlete, saved two match points in the fourth round against Garbine Muguruza before going on to lift the trophy. Japan's Naomi Osaka (C) leaves after her women's singles final match against Jennifer Brady of the US on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (PC-William WEST/AFP)
Osaka, rated as the world's top-earning female athlete, saved two match points in the fourth round against Garbine Muguruza before going on to lift the trophy. Japan's Naomi Osaka (C) leaves after her women's singles final match against Jennifer Brady of the US on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (PC-William WEST/AFP)
AFP
TAGS: #Australian Open #Grand Slam finals #Japan #Jennifer Brady #Melbourne Park #Naomi Osaka #Rod Laver Arena #Slideshow
first published: Feb 20, 2021 05:28 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.