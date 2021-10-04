MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL Snapshots | SRH vs KKR: Kolkata beat Hyderabad to keep playoffs hope alive

IPL Snapshots | SRH vs KKR: Shubman Gill made 57 runs in 51 balls before getting out to Siddarth Kaul. Gill was also named man of the match. With this win KKR are still in contention to reach playoffs.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Tim Southee took Wriddhiman Saha's wicket on 0. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Tim Southee took Wriddhiman Saha's wicket on 0. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shivam Mavi took 2 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shivam Mavi took 2 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Kane Williamson was run out by Shakib Al Hasan. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Kane Williamson was run out by Shakib Al Hasan. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Varun Chakravarthy took 2 wickets of Priyam Garg and Jason Holder. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Varun Chakravarthy took 2 wickets of Priyam Garg and Jason Holder. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Playing his first match of the season, Shakib Al Hasan took the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Playing his first match of the season, Shakib Al Hasan took the wicket of Abhishek Sharma and SRH innings ended on 115/8 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Jason Holder stuck early by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer on 8. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Jason Holder stuck early by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer on 8. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rashid Khan took the wicket of in-form Rahul Tripathi for 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rashid Khan took the wicket of in-form Rahul Tripathi for 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shubman Gill made 57 runs in 51 balls before getting out to Siddarth Kaul. (Image: IPL)
Shubman Gill made 57 runs in 51 balls before getting out to Siddarth Kaul. Gill was also named man of the match. With this win KKR are still in contention to reach playoffs. (Image: IPL)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #IPL 2021 #IPL Snapshots #KKR #Sports #SRH
first published: Oct 4, 2021 08:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.