IPL Snapshots | SRH vs KKR: Kolkata beat Hyderabad to keep playoffs hope alive

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Tim Southee took Wriddhiman Saha's wicket on 0. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shivam Mavi took 2 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kane Williamson was run out by Shakib Al Hasan. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Varun Chakravarthy took 2 wickets of Priyam Garg and Jason Holder. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Playing his first match of the season, Shakib Al Hasan took the wicket of Abhishek Sharma and SRH innings ended on 115/8 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Jason Holder stuck early by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer on 8. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rashid Khan took the wicket of in-form Rahul Tripathi for 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)