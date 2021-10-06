IPL Snapshots | RR vs MI: Win keep Mumbai Indians hope alive, Rajasthan Royals out of the tournament

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals start was not good as they lose Yashasvi Jaiswal early to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Nathan Coulter-Nile took 4 wickets in his 4 overs. The wickets are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Phillips, David Miller and Chetan Sakariya. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

James Neesham took 3 wickets in his 4 overs. The wickets of Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets of Evin Lewis and Shreyas Gopal. Rajasthan Royals managed to make just 90 runs in 20 overs.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ishan Kishan made unbeaten 50 runs off 25 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes to keep Mumbai Indians' hope alive. (Image: IPL/BCCI)