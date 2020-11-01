172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|ipl-snapshots-rcb-vs-srh-hyderabad-still-in-race-to-qualify-for-play-offs-as-they-beat-bangalore-convincingly-6046081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots RCB vs SRH: Hyderabad still in race to qualify for play-offs as they beat Bangalore convincingly

At one point of time, it looked like the match would be a close contest, but Jason Holder smashed 26 runs off 10 balls taking SRH to victory and keeping their hopes alive for the berth in top 4.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field in the 52nd match of the IPL 2020.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer Sandeep Sharma strikes early by removing in form Devdutt Padikkal for just 5 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sandeep Sharma took his 2nd wicket in his next over, but this time a big fish Virat Kohli's wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rashid Khan, a spin genius took the wicket of opener Josh Philippe. None of the batsman stayed on crease for RCB as they just managed to make 120 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Washington Sundar took his 1st wicket in his opening over by dismissing David Warner for 8 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha build Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings by making partnership of 50 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal taking both set batsman's wicket, first taking wicket of Manish Pandey and then of Wriddhiman Saha. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

At one point of time, it looked like the match would be a close contest, but Jason Holder smashed 26 runs off 10 balls taking SRH to victory and keeping their hopes alive for the berth in top 4.

Sandeep Sharma for his 2 wickets was awarded man of the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Nov 1, 2020 07:57 am

