IPL Snapshots RCB vs SRH: Hyderabad still in race to qualify for play-offs as they beat Bangalore convincingly

Moneycontrol News Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner wins the toss and elects to field first in the 52nd match of the IPL 2020.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer Sandeep Sharma strikes early by removing in form Devdutt Padikkal for just 5 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Sandeep Sharma took his 2nd wicket in his next over, but this time a big fish Virat Kohli. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rashid Khan, a spin genius, took the wicket of opener Josh Philippe. None of the batsmen stayed on crease for RCB as they just managed to make 120 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Washington Sundar took his 1st wicket in his opening over by dismissing David Warner for 8 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha build Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings by making partnership of 50 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal taking both set batsmen's wicket, first taking the wicket of Manish Pandey and then of Wriddhiman Saha. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) At one point of time, it looked like the match would be a close contest, but Jason Holder smashed 26 runs off 10 balls taking SRH to victory and keeping their hopes alive for the berth in top 4. Sandeep Sharma, for his 2 wickets, was awarded the Man of the Match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Nov 1, 2020 07:57 am