IPL Snapshots | RCB vs MI: Bangalore beat Mumbai by 54 runs

IPL Snapshots | RCB vs MI: Glenn Maxwell was named Man of the Match for his 56 runs with bat and 2 wickets withe the ball.

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first. (Image couresty: IPL/BCCI)
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 27. Skipper Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored 12 and 17 runs, respectively. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Devdutt Padikkal got out on 0 to Jasprit Bumrah ball. (Image: IPL)
Virat Kohli hit 51 runs off 42 balls before getting out to Adam Milne. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Glenn Maxwell made 56 runs off 37 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma started Mumbai Indians' innings well with 57 runs partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma started Mumbai Indians' innings well with a 57-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
Quinton de Kock scored 24 runs off 23 balls before getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Rohit Sharma made 43 runs off 28 balls before getting out to Glenn Maxwell. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Mumbai Indians kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and got all out on 111. (Image: IPL)
Harshal Patel took hat-trick as RCB beat MI by 54 runs. (Image: IPL)
Glenn Maxwell made 56 runs off 37 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes and named man of the match (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
