IPL Snapshots | RCB vs MI: Bangalore beat Mumbai by 54 runs

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first. (Image couresty: IPL/BCCI)

Devdutt Padikkal got out on 0 to Jasprit Bumrah ball. (Image: IPL)

Virat Kohli hit 51 runs off 42 balls before getting out to Adam Milne. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Glenn Maxwell made 56 runs off 37 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes to take RCB's taotal to 165/6 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma started Mumbai Indians' innings well with a 57-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Quinton de Kock scored 24 runs off 23 balls before getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Rohit Sharma made 43 runs off 28 balls before getting out to Glenn Maxwell. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Mumbai Indians kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and got all out on 111. (Image: IPL)

Harshal Patel took a hat-trick as RCB beat MI by 54 runs. (Image: IPL)