Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for play-offs despite loss against Delhi Capitals

With this win Delhi Capitals secured a place in the play-offs. On the other hand, despite losing the match, Royal Challenger Bangalore qualified for the play-offs.

Moneycontrol News
Delhi Capital won the toss and elected to field in the 55th match of the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada took the first wicket by dismissing Royal Challenger Bangalore opener Josh Philippe on 12 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal made a 57-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

R Ashwin took the wicket of Virat Kohli on 29 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Devdutt Padikkal made 50 runs off 41 balls with 5 fours. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Anrich Nortje took 2 wickets in an over by removing Devdutt Padikkal and Chris Morris. Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to reach 154/4 after 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mohammad Siraj dismissed Prithvi Shaw on 9 runs in his first over of the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane made an 88-run partnership for the second wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan made 54 runs off 41 balls with 6 fours after failing in previous three innings to make runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ajinkya Rahane also smashed many good shots to bring his 28th half century of his IPL career. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After making the half century, Shikhar Dhawan fell to Shahbaz Ahmed who took his first wicket in IPL. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shahbaz Ahmed took his second wicket by dismissing Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer on 7 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

With this win Delhi Capitals secured a place in the play-offs. On the other hand, despite losing the match, Royal Challenger Bangalore qualified for the play-offs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Anrich Nortje was honoured with the Man of the Match for his 3/33 in four overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 07:44 am

