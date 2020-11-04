172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|ipl-snapshots-mi-vs-srh-hyderabad-storm-into-play-offs-outclass-table-topper-mumbai-6062571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots MI vs SRH: Hyderabad storm into play-offs, outclass table-topper Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match by 10 wickets and qualify for play-offs and will play Royal Challengers Bangalore on November 6 at Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field in the last league match of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on his return in the side after injury could only make 4 runs off 7 balls on Sandeep Singh's ball. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sandeep Sharma took his second wicket of the match by dismissing inform Quinton de Kock on 25 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Young Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav tried to stabalise the Mumbai Indians innings and made a 42-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Left arm off spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took back to back wickets of in one over of Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kieron Pollard hit 41 runs off 25 balls to take Mumbai Indians total to 149/8. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Jason Holder picked two wickets at the back end of the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner started their innings on a positive note.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

David Warner made unbeaten 85 runs off 58 balls with 10 fours and 1 six. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Wriddhiman Saha also scored a half century and made 58 runs off 45 balls with 7 fours and 1 six. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match by 10 wickets and qualified for play-offs. It will play Royal Challengers Bangalore on November 6 in Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shahbaz Nadeem was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 2/19 in 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 07:36 am

#cricket #gallery #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

