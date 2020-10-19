IPL Snapshots MI vs KXIP: Double Super Overs and a thrilling match between Mumbai and Punjab

This was the first time in IPL history that two sets of Super Overs were bowled in one match and Super Overs decided both the games in one the day. Moneycontrol News Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first in the 36th match of the IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kings XI Punjab managed to take three wickets in the powerplay by diminishing Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya made 58 runs partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Quinton de Kock made 53 runs off 43 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes before getting out Chris Jordan. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Nicholas Pooran took a brilliant catch to get rid of Hardik Pandya. With this, Mumbai Indians made 176/6 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mumbai indians' Jasprit Bumrah took early wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Leg spinner Rahul Chahar took wickets of Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) KL Rahul is in a sublime form this IPL. He made 77 runs of 51 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Jasprit Bumrah’s yorker was a terrific ball to dismiss in-form KL Rahul and the match ended in a tie with Super Overs to follow. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Jasprit Bumrah, the yorker master, gave away just five runs in the first Super Over, and Mumbai needed six to win. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock failed to make six runs of Mohammed Shami’s over and again scores were level. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kings XI Punjab gave away 11 runs in the second Super Over with 12 needed in six balls for KXIP to win this match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) This effort by Mayank Agarwal that saved four runs in the last ball of the Super Over for Kings XI Punjab is the highlight of the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Finally, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal made 12 runs of Trent Boult with two balls to spare. This was the first time in IPL history that two sets of Super Overs were bowled in one match and Super Overs decided both the games in one the day.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) KL Rahul received the Man of the Match for his 77-run knock. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 19, 2020 08:11 am