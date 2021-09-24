MARKET NEWS

English
IPL Snapshots: MI vs KKR | Convincing win for Kolkata as they thrash Mumbai by 7 wickets

IPL Snapshots: MI vs KKR | Rahul Tripathi remained unbeaten on 74 runs to cruise Kolkata Knight Riders pass through the line.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first.(Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Rohit Sharma and Quinton had a cracking start to Mumbai Indians innings. They put together a partnership of 78 runs for 1st wicket.(Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Rohit Sharma become 1st player in IPL to make 1000 runs against any single opposition. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Quinton de Kock made 55 runs off 42 balls. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Prasidh Krishna took 2 wickets of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Lockie Ferguson took 2 wickets of Ishan Kishan and krunal Pandya. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Shubman Gill fall early to Jasprit Bumrah for 13 runs. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Venkatesh Iyer made 53 runs off 30 balls before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Jasprit Bumrah took all 3 wickets fell in Kolkata Knight Riders innings. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Rahul Tripathi remained unbeaten on 74 runs to cruise Kolkata Knight Riders pass through the line. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)
Sunil Narine was declared man of the match for his 1 wicket in 4 overs and giving just 20 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #gallery #IPL 2021 #Kolkata Knight riders #Mumbai Indians #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Sep 24, 2021 08:32 am

