IPL Snapshots: MI vs KKR | Convincing win for Kolkata as they thrash Mumbai by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first.(Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Rohit Sharma and Quinton had a cracking start to Mumbai Indians innings. They put together a partnership of 78 runs for 1st wicket.(Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Rohit Sharma become 1st player in IPL to make 1000 runs against any single opposition. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Quinton de Kock made 55 runs off 42 balls. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Prasidh Krishna took 2 wickets of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Lockie Ferguson took 2 wickets of Ishan Kishan and krunal Pandya. Mumbai Indians managed to amke 155/6 in 20 overs. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Shubman Gill fall early to Jasprit Bumrah for 13 runs. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Venkatesh Iyer made 53 runs off 30 balls before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah took all 3 wickets fell in Kolkata Knight Riders innings. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Rahul Tripathi remained unbeaten on 74 runs to cruise Kolkata Knight Riders pass through the line. (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)