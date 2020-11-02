172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|ipl-snapshots-kxip-vs-csk-ruturaj-gaikwad-thrid-consecutive-half-century-powers-csk-win-kxip-out-of-tournament-6048021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots KXIP vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad thrid consecutive half century powers CSK win; KXIP out of tournament

Ruturaj Gaikwad received man of the match in the last match of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field in 53rd match of the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

At the toss, the question was asked by Danny Morrison to MS Dhoni that "Could this be his last match in IPL and yellow colour"? MS Dhoni replied "definitely not". (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal made aggresive start making 48 runs in 5 overs.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Lungi Ngidi removed both the openers KL and Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Nicholas Pooran fall cheaply to Shardul Thakur for 2 runs, Imran Tahir took a crucial wicket of Chris Gayle for 12 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Deepak Hooda was a outstanding performer for Kings XI Punjab in this innings, making unbeaten 62 runs off 30 balls and taking total to 153/6. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis made 82 runs partnership in 9.5 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Faf Du Plessis missed out on half century, made 48 runs of 34 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes before getting out to Chris Jordan. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, becomes 1st uncapped player to make 3rd consecutive half century consecutively. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

In the end, Chennai Super Kings chased down 154 runs with 7 balls to spare. With this lost Kings XI Punjab out of IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad received man of the match in the last match of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 07:17 am

tags #cricket #gallery #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

