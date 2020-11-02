172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|ipl-snapshots-kkr-vs-rr-kolkata-knight-riders-wins-convincingly-rajasthan-royals-journey-ends-6048181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders wins convincingly, Rajasthan Royals journey ends

Rajasthan Royals keep on losing wickets at crucial intervals and just managed to make 131/9 and lost to kolkata Knight Riders by 60 runs, ends Rajasthan Royals journey in IPL 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to field first in 54th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Nitish Rana out on duck on his 1st ball on Jofra Archer delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shubhman Gill and Rahul Tripathi had a good 72 runs partnership after early wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rahul Tewatia was on a roll with the ball, taking 3 important wickets of Shubhman Gill, Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kartik Tyagi took the wicket of dangerous looking Andre Russell after 45 runs partnership with Eoin Morgan. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan played a scintillating unbeaten 68 runs off 35 balls with 5 fours and 6 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Pat Cummins took 4 wickets in this match and 3 of his wickets came in his starting 2 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Varun Chakravarthy joined the party and took 2 wickets of dangerous looking Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals keep on losing wickets at crucial intervals and just managed to make 131/9 and lost to kolkata Knight Riders by 60 runs, ends Rajasthan Royals journey in IPL 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Pat Cummins was adjudged man of the match for this 4/34 in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 07:17 am

