172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|ipl-snapshots-kkr-vs-kxip-kkr-win-in-last-ball-thriller-punjabs-tough-luck-continues-5947741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 07:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL snapshots KKR vs KXIP: KKR win in last-ball thriller, Punjab's tough luck continues

KL Rahul's 78 goes in vain as KKR win in last ball thriller. Dinesh Karthik was awarded man of the match. With this win Kolkata Knight Riders 3rd position.

Moneycontrol News
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mohammed Shami struck early by removing KKR's last match man of the match Rahul Tripathi on 4.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mohammed Shami struck early by removing KKR's last match man of the match Rahul Tripathi on 4.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

WhatsApp Image 2020-10-10 at 7.37.21 PM (8)

Nitish Rana getting run out on 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shubman Gill made 57 runs off 47 balls before getting run out. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shubman Gill made 57 runs off 47 balls before getting run out. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill together bring innings on track. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill together brought innings on track. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Dinesh Karthik's 58 runs off 29 balls helped KKR post 164/7.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Dinesh Karthik's 58 runs off 29 balls helped KKR post 164/7.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab's openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal posted 115 run patnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab's openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal posted a 115-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul made 74 runs off 58 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul made 74 runs off 58 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mayank Agarwal made 56 runs off 39 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mayank Agarwal made 56 runs off 39 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 2 runs in last ball thriller. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 2 runs in the last-ball thriller. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Dinesh Karthik was awarded man of the match. With this win Kolkata Knight Riders 3rd position.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Dinesh Karthik was awarded the Man of the Match. With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders reached the third position.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 11, 2020 07:31 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.