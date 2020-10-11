IPL snapshots KKR vs KXIP: KKR win in last-ball thriller, Punjab's tough luck continues

KL Rahul's 78 goes in vain as KKR win in last ball thriller. Dinesh Karthik was awarded man of the match. With this win Kolkata Knight Riders 3rd position. Moneycontrol News Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat first. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mohammed Shami struck early by removing KKR's last match man of the match Rahul Tripathi on 4.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Nitish Rana getting run out on 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shubman Gill made 57 runs off 47 balls before getting run out. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill together brought innings on track. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Dinesh Karthik's 58 runs off 29 balls helped KKR post 164/7.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kings XI Punjab's openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal posted a 115-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) KL Rahul made 74 runs off 58 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mayank Agarwal made 56 runs off 39 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kolkata Knight Riders won by 2 runs in the last-ball thriller. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Dinesh Karthik was awarded the Man of the Match. With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders reached the third position.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Oct 11, 2020 07:31 am