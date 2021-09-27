MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL Snapshots | KKR vs CSK last-ball thriller: Ravindra Jadeja stars as Chennai beat Kolkata

IPL Snapshots | KKR vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja was named Man of the Match for his all round persormance with bat and ball.

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST
KKR coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Eoin Morgan during a practice session (Image: Twitter/@KKRiders)
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shubman Gill got run out on 9 runs by Ambati Rayudu's direct throw at the stumps.
Shubman Gill got run out on 9 runs by Ambati Rayudu's direct throw at the stumps. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets by removing Venkatesh Iyer and dangerous Andre Russell. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets by removing Venkatesh Iyer and dangerous Andre Russell. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood took 2 wickets of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood took 2 wickets of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Rahul Tripathi made 45 runs before getting out to Ravindra Jadeja. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Rahul Tripathi made 45 runs before getting out to Ravindra Jadeja. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Dinesh Karthik hit quickfire 26 off 11 o take KKR's total to 171/6 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Dinesh Karthik hit quickfire 26 off 11 o take KKR's total to 171/6 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad one again started CSK innings with a brilliant partnership off 74runs before Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed by Andre Russell. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad had once again started CSK innings with a brilliant partnership off 74 runs before Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed by Andre Russell. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina put up a partnership to stabilise Chennai’s innings. While this ended with Ali’s wicket, Raina continued to hammer the DC bowlers with support from Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis made a 28-run partnership before du Plessis got out on 43 runs and Moeen Ali made 32 runs. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
CSK's wicket fall on regular interval's before Ravindra Jadeja made quickfire 22 runs of 8 balls to take CSK home in last ball. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
CSK's wicket fall on regular interval's before Ravindra Jadeja made quickfire 22 runs of 8 balls to take CSK home in last ball and he was also named Man of the Match. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chennai #cricket #CSK #gallery #KKR #Kolkata #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Sep 27, 2021 07:52 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.