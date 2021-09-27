IPL Snapshots | KKR vs CSK last-ball thriller: Ravindra Jadeja stars as Chennai beat Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Shubman Gill got run out on 9 runs by Ambati Rayudu's direct throw at the stumps. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets by removing Venkatesh Iyer and dangerous Andre Russell. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Josh Hazlewood took 2 wickets of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Rahul Tripathi made 45 runs before getting out to Ravindra Jadeja. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Dinesh Karthik hit quickfire 26 off 11 o take KKR's total to 171/6 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad had once again started CSK innings with a brilliant partnership off 74 runs before Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed by Andre Russell. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis made a 28-run partnership before du Plessis got out on 43 runs and Moeen Ali made 32 runs. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)