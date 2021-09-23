MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL Snapshots: DC vs SRH | Anrich Nortje stars with ball as Delhi beat Hyderabad

IPL Snapshots: DC vs SRH | Delhi Capitals won by 8 wickets with 13 balls remianing.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Anrich Nortje took David Warner's wicket in his first over at 0. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Kagiso Rabada dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 18 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Axar Patel took 2 wickets of Kane Williamson and Jason Holder. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Kagiso Rabada took 3 wickets in his 4 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad just managed to make 134 runs in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Kane Williamson took this brilliant catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw for 11 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer together made 52 runs partnership. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Rashid Khan removed Shikhar Dhawan for 42 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Delhi Capitals won by 8 wickets with 13 balls remianing. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Anrich Nortje won the man of the match for his 4 overs, 12 runs and 2 wickets.(Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Tags: #cricket #gallery #IPL 2021 #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Sep 23, 2021 12:47 pm

