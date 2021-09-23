IPL Snapshots: DC vs SRH | Anrich Nortje stars with ball as Delhi beat Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Anrich Nortje took David Warner's wicket in his first over at zero. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 18 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Axar Patel took two wickets of Kane Williamson and Jason Holder. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Kagiso Rabada took three wickets in his four overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad just managed to make 134 runs in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Kane Williamson took this brilliant catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw for 11 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer together made a 52-run partnership. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Rashid Khan removed Shikhar Dhawan for 42 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Delhi Capitals won by eight wickets with 13 balls remianing. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)