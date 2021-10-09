MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL Snapshots | DC vs RCB: Srikar Bharat helps Bangalore beat Delhi in a thriller; will face Kolkata in eliminator

IPL Snapshots | DC vs RCB: Srikar Bharat was named man of the match for his unbeaten 78 runs off 52. Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan and Shikhar Dhawan started Delhi Capitals' innings on a positive as they scored 88 runs for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan and Shikhar Dhawan started Delhi Capitals' innings on a positive as they scored 88 runs for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan made 43 runs off 35 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan made 43 runs off 35 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Leading wicket taker in the tournament Harshal Patel dismissed Shikhar Dhawan. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Leading wicket taker in the tournament Harshal Patel dismissed Shikhar Dhawan. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
George Carton took a brilliant catch of Yuzvendra Chahal ball to remove Prithvi Shaw. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
George Carton took a brilliant catch of Yuzvendra Chahal ball to remove Prithvi Shaw. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Daniel Christian took the wicket of Risabh Pant for just 10 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Daniel Christian took the wicket of Risabh Pant for just 10 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj took 2 wickets in the match and giving away just 25 runs in 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj took 2 wickets in the match and giving away just 25 runs in 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Royal Challemgers Bangalore didn't got good start as Devdutt Padikkal got out on first ball on diuck. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Royal Challemgers Bangalore didn't got good start as Devdutt Padikkal got out on first ball on diuck. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Anrich Nortje dismissed Virat Kohli for just 4 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Anrich Nortje dismissed Virat Kohli for just 4 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
AB de Villiers scored 26 runs off 26 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
AB de Villiers scored 26 runs off 26 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Axar Patel dismissed AB de Villiers. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Axar Patel dismissed AB de Villiers. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Srikar Bahrat made unbeaten 78 runs off 52 balls as he hit six of the last ball of the innings as RCB needed 5 runs of final ball and took RCB to the victory. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Srikar Bahrat made unbeaten 78 runs off 52 balls as he hit six of the last ball of the innings as RCB needed 5 runs of final ball and took RCB to the victory. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Glennn Maxwell made unbeaten 51 runs off 33 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Glennn Maxwell made unbeaten 51 runs off 33 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Srikar Bharat was named man of the match for his unbeaten 78 runs off 52. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Srikar Bharat was named man of the match for his unbeaten 78 runs off 52. Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #DC #Delhi Capitals #IPL 2021 #IPL Snapshots #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sports #Srikar Bharat
first published: Oct 9, 2021 08:21 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.