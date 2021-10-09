IPL Snapshots | DC vs RCB: Srikar Bharat helps Bangalore beat Delhi in a thriller; will face Kolkata in eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan and Shikhar Dhawan started Delhi Capitals' innings on a positive as they scored 88 runs for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan made 43 runs off 35 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Leading wicket taker in the tournament Harshal Patel dismissed Shikhar Dhawan. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

George Carton took a brilliant catch of Yuzvendra Chahal ball to remove Prithvi Shaw. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Daniel Christian took the wicket of Risabh Pant for just 10 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mohammed Siraj took 2 wickets in the match and giving away just 25 runs in 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challemgers Bangalore didn't got good start as Devdutt Padikkal got out on first ball on diuck. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Anrich Nortje dismissed Virat Kohli for just 4 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

AB de Villiers scored 26 runs off 26 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Axar Patel dismissed AB de Villiers. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Srikar Bahrat made unbeaten 78 runs off 52 balls as he hit six of the last ball of the innings as RCB needed 5 runs of final ball and took RCB to the victory. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Glennn Maxwell made unbeaten 51 runs off 33 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)