IPL Snapshots | CSK vs DC: Axar Patel stars as Delhi beat Chennai by 3 wickets in battle for top spot

Delhi Capitals' captain Risabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Anrich Nortje dismissed in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad for 13 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Axar Patel took 2 crucial wickets of Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Playing his first match of the season, Robin Uthappa only made 19 runs off 19 balls before getting out to R Ashwin. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni steady the CSK's innings and took the score at 136/5 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ambati Rayudu hit unbeaten 55 runs off 43 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Delhi Capitals' lost early wicket of Prithvi Shaw on just 18 runs to Deepak Chahar.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Josh Hazlewood removed Shreyas Iyer for just 2 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja took 2 crucial wickets of Risabh Pant and debutant Ripal Patel. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan made 39 runs off 35 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and R Ashwin. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Dwayne Bravo dismissed Axar Patel to make match it nail-biting. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Delhi Capitals chase the total with 2 balls to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI)