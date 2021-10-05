MARKET NEWS

IPL Snapshots | CSK vs DC: Axar Patel stars as Delhi beat Chennai by 3 wickets in battle for top spot

IPL Snapshots | CSK vs DC: Delhi Capitals chase the total with 2 balls to spare. Axar Patel was named man of the match for taking 2 wickets in 4 overs and giving away just 18 runs.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
Delhi Capitals' captain Risabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Anrich Nortje dismissed in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad for 13 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Axar Patel took 2 crucial wickets of Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Playing his first match of the season, Robin Uthappa only made 19 runs off 19 balls before getting out to R Ashwin. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni steady the CSK's innings and took the score at 136/5 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ambati Rayudu hit unbeaten 55 runs off 43 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Delhi Capitals' lost early wicket of Prithvi Shaw on just 18 runs to Deepak Chahar.(Image: IPL/BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood removed Shreyas Iyer for just 2 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ravindra Jadeja took 2 crucial wickets of Risabh Pant and debutant Ripal Patel. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan made 39 runs off 35 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and R Ashwin. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Dwayne Bravo dismissed Axar Patel to make match it nail-biting. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Delhi Capitals chase the total with 2 balls to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Axar Patel was named man of the match for taking 2 wickets in 4 overs and giving away just 18 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Tags: #Axar Patel #Chennai SuperKings #cricket #CSK #DC #Delhi Capitals #IPL 2021 #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Oct 5, 2021 08:51 am

