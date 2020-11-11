PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Final Snapshots MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians win 5th title, beat Delhi Capitals in one-sided match

This is Mumbai Indians' fifth title. They won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat in the finals of IPL 2020 at Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult took first wicket on the first ball of the match by dismissing Marcus Stoinis on duck. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult then removed Ajinkya Rahane on 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan also fell cheaply to Jayant Yadav on 15-run. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rishabh Pant made 56 runs to stabalise Delhi Capitals innings with the help of Shreyas Iyer. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shreyas Iyer made ubeaten 65 -run off 50 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Nathan Coulter-Nile, then took two back to back wickets of Rishabh Pant and Shrimon Hetymer. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Trent Boult took 3 wickets in the match and restrict Delhi Capitals to 156/7 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

On the other hand, Mumbai indians started their innings well. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock made 45 runs in 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rohit Sharma played captain's knock in the finals as he made 68 runs off 51 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals managed to take 5 wickets but Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya in the end took Mumbai Indians to its 5th IPL victory. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Trent Boult was awarded with Man of the match for his incredible 3/30 in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal received emerging player of the season award. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

KL Rahul was awarded with orange cap with 670 runs, a most runs in the season. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada with the purple cap for taking 30 wicket in the tournament. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

This is Mumbai Indians 5th title. They won tiltles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 07:43 am

