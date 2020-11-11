IPL Final Snapshots MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians win 5th title, beat Delhi Capitals in one-sided match

This is Mumbai Indians' fifth title. They won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Moneycontrol News Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat in the finals of IPL 2020 in Dubai. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Trent Boult took the first wicket on the first ball of the match by dismissing Marcus Stoinis on duck. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Trent Boult then removed Ajinkya Rahane on 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shikhar Dhawan also fell cheaply to Jayant Yadav on 15. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rishabh Pant made 56 runs to stabalise Delhi Capitals innings with the help of Shreyas Iyer. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Shreyas Iyer made an unbeaten 65 off 50 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Nathan Coulter-Nile then took the wicket of Rishabh Pant on 56 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Trent Boult took three wickets in the match and restrict Delhi Capitals to 156/7 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) On the other hand, Mumbai Indians started their innings well. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock made 45 runs in four overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock in the finals as he made 68 runs off 51 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Delhi Capitals managed to take 5 wickets but Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya in the end took Mumbai Indians to its 5th IPL victory. (Image: IPL/BCCI) Trent Boult was awarded with the Man of the match for his incredible 3/30 in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal received the Emerging Player of the Season award. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) KL Rahul was awarded with the Orange Cap for making most runs in the season (670). (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kagiso Rabada with the Purple Cap for taking 30 wicket in the tournament. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) This is Mumbai Indians' fifth title. They won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) First Published on Nov 11, 2020 07:43 am