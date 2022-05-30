English
    In photos: The best moments from IPL 2022 final

    IPL 2022 final: Debut team Gujarat Titans lifted the IPL trophy after defeating Rajasthan Royals.

    May 30, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    IPL 2022 final: Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their brilliant win.
    Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their brilliant win in the IPL 2022 final. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans/Twitter)
    Gujarat Titans won the final match by seven wickets. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans/Twitter)
    Shubman Gill celebrates his match-winning six. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans/Twitter)
    The captain with the IPL trophy. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans/Twitter)
    For, Rajasthan Royals this was the first time since their maiden IPL win in 2008 that they qualified for the finals. (Image credit: @rajasthanroyals/Twitter)
    "This season was special for us," captain Sanju Samson said. "It was very good to give the fans some happy moments. I am really proud of my team."
    The venue of the big final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was a sight to behold. (Image credit: @IPL/Twitter)
