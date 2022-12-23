IPL Auction 2023 | Sam Curran becomes the most expensive buy in history; a look at the other expensive purchases

Priyanka Roshan

England's all-rounder Sam Curran with the base price Rs 2 crore, becomes the most expensive player ever to be bought in Indian Premier League. Curran has been bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore. (Image: AFP)Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, with base price of Rs 2 crore, was sold to Mumbai Indian for Rs 17.5 crore. (Image: AFP)Ben Stokes entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore.West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore. The bid started at the base price of Rs 2 crore, the highest bracket. (File Image: AFP)England cricketer Harry Brook with Rs 1.5 crore base price, was bought for Rs 13.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad, becoming the most expensive player for the franchise. (File Image: AFP)India's right-hand batsman Mayank Agarwal with base price of Rs 1 crore joins Sunrisers Hyderabad after winning the bid for Rs 8.25 crore. (File Image)