IPL Action in Pics | Shikhar Dhawan’s 88 not out helped Punjab seal victory over Chennai

Moneycontrol News

Punjab Kings (PBKS) claimed 11-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to get their title hopes back on track in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 25. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Shikhar Dhawan, playing his 200th IPL game, was instrumental for the PBKS as his unbeaten 88 helped his team secure the winning total of 187/4 in the first innings. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)The boundaries kept flowing from the bat of Shikhar Dhawan as the hundred partnership was up for the pair. (Source: IPL)Bravo put an end to the partnership after Rajapaksa was caught by Shivam Dube in the 18th over. (Source: IPL)Liam Livingstone crunched two sixes and one four in the 19th over before the right-handed batter was dismissed in the final over by Bravo. (Source: IPL)Chasing a target of 188, CSK lost Robin Uthappa’s wicket early after the opener was caught inside the circle off Sandeep Sharma’s bowling. (Source: IPL)Holders Chennai slipped to 40-3, but Rayudu took on the chase in his 39-ball 78, studded with six sixes, before being bowled by Kagiso Rabada who returned figures of 2-23. (Source/Image: AFP/IPL)Rayudu smashed three straight sixes and a four off Sandeep Sharma to raise hopes of a victory in a 23-run 16th over. (Source/Image: AFP/IPL)MS Dhoni attempted to repeat his pyrotechnics of the previous match, smacked a six on the first delivery but PBKS won the game in the end by 11 runs after Dhoni was caught in the deep. (Source: IPL)Punjab bounced back from two straight losses while four-time champions Chennai slumped to their sixth loss in eight matches. (Source/Image: AFP/IPL)