IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs

Moneycontrol News

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeats Mumbai Indians by 12 runs on April 13 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune to bag another victory in Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. (Source: IPL)Punjab Kings’ opening batters Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal smashed half centuries to hand Mumbai Indians its fifth successive loss in the IPL season. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Dhawan and Agarwal provided a rollicking start of 65 runs in the powerplay which was the highest score so far in the first six overs in the games at Pune. The two batters stretched their stand to 97 before Agarwal, who scored 52, holed out at long-off soon after completing his first fifty this season with six fours and two sixes. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and Ishan Kishan (3) both fell within the powerplay before Brevis and Tilak Varma (36) put the chase back on track with some brilliant power-hitting. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Chasing Punjab Kings’ 199 target, Mumbai Indians started on a positive note with South African Dewald Brevis hit a blistering 49 off 25 balls but MI lost wickets at crucial moments to lose by 12 runs. (Source: IPL)Brevis welcomed spinner Rahul Chahar with four successive sixes in the leg-spinner’s first over, which went for 29. But Mumbai lost its way once Brevis offered a tame catch at square leg in the 11th over and then both Varma and Kieron Pollard were run out. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Suryakumar Yadav hit four sixes and a boundary before holing out in the deep off Kagiso Rabada’s full toss delivery in the penultimate over. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)With 22 required off the last over, Odean Smith finished off Mumbai’s resistance in the last over with three wickets to finish with 4-30 despite conceding a six off the first delivery when Unadkat smashed the West Indian fast bowler to mid-wicket. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Punjab has six points and jumped to No. 3 in the table on better net run-rate while Mumbai is still looking for its first points. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Mumbai Indians have also been fined after they maintained a slow over rate under the IPL’s Code of Conduct during their match against Punjab Kings on April 13. MI team captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the playing eleven members were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower. (Source: IPL)