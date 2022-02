On February 12, day one of the Indian Premier League auction, the 10 franchises spent Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) to acquire 74 players. (Image posted on Instagram by IPL)

The biggest buy at the auction was Ishan Kishan, who was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore.

Chennai Super Kings spent Rs 69.55 crore. The amount available with the team is Rs 20.45 crore. The team bought six players and retained four. (Image posted on Instagram by Chennai Super Kings)

The Delhi Capitals franchise spent Rs 73.50 crore on day one of the auction. The available amount with them is Rs 16.50 crore. The team bought nine players and retained four. (Image tweeted by @Delhi Capitals)

Royal Challengers Bangalore spent Rs 80.75 crore, at the auction. Amount available: Rs 9.25 crore. The franchise bought eight players and retained three. (Image credit: @RCBTweets)

Mumbai Indians spent Rs 62.15 crore. They bought four players and retained an equal number. The amount available with them is Rs 27.85 crore. (Image tweeted by @mipaltan)

Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 69.85 crore. They bought 10 players and retained three. The amount available with them is Rs 20.15 crore. (Image posted on Instagram by Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Rajasthan Royals spent Rs 77.85 crore at the auction. They bought eight players and retained three. The amount available with them is Rs 12.15 crore. (Image credit: @rajasthanroyals)

Punjab Kings spent Rs 61.35 crore on day one of the auction. They bought nine players and retained two. The amount available with them is Rs 28.65 crore. (Image credit: @PunjabKingsIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants spent Rs 83.10 crore. They bought eight players. Three others were pre-auction picks. The amount available with them is Rs 6.90 crore. (Image posted on Instagram by Lucknow Super Giants)