IPL 2022 | CSK beats RCB to register its first win of the season

Moneycontrol News

Chennai Super Kings registered their first victory in Tata Indian Premier League 2022 with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, ending their four-match losing streak. (Image: IPL)Shivam Dube’s 95-not out and Robin Uthappa’s 88 helped CSK secure its first victory of the season. Both batsmen scored their second half-centuries of the 2022 IPL season. (Source: IPL)Dube finished the innings with two giant sixes in the last over and remained unbeaten on 95 as CSK posted a commanding total of 216-4 in the first innings. (Source: IPL)Maheesh Theekshana’s fantastic four-wicket haul also helped Chennai in its win against RCB. Maheesh dismissed RCB’s both openers Faf du Pleassis (8) and Anuj Rawat (12). (Source: IPL)Bangalore made a poor start and was down to 42-3 in six overs. Virat Kohli holed out off Mukesh Choudhary for one run and the writing was on the wall for Bangalore. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Shahbaz Ahmed once again top scored for Bangalore with 41 off 27 balls. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Suyash Prabhudesai and Dinesh Karthik each contributed 34 runs but it wasn’t enough. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Karthik faced 14 deliveries and hit two fours as well as three sixes to score at a strike-rate of 242.86. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)Glenn Maxwell scored 26 off 11 balls before Ravindra Jadeja bowled him. (Image: IPL)Jadeja finished with 3-39 and recorded his first win as Chennai Super Kings’ skipper. Chennai now has two points in five games, while Bangalore has six points from three wins in five games. (Source/Image: AP/IPL)