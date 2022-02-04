IPL 2022 Auction | List of Indian cricketers with base price of Rs 2 crore

Suresh Raina | Former Indian international cricketer is a left-handed middle-order batsman and an occasional off-spin bowler. He is also regarded as one of the best fielders in the world cricket. Raina has captained Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 after the suspension of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and is currently representing CSK. In 2021, Raina became the fourth player in IPL history to play 200 matches, behind MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik. (File Image: Reuters)

Ravichandran Ashwin | The Indian bowling all-rounder bowls right arm off break and bats right-handed lower down the order. He made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in December 2006 and captained the team the following season. Ashwin played his first IPL match with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indian in 2009. Ashwin represented Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He had also played for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and Kings XI Punjab previously. (File Image)

Shikhar Dhawan | Shikhar Dhawan garnered a lot of praise with his outstanding performance in the 2003-04 Under-19 World Cup, scoring 505 runs from seven matches and winning the Player of the Tournament award. Dhawan impressed everyone as soon as given a chance, showing his hard-hitting skills in limited-overs and eventually making his mark in Tests with the fastest century on debut. Dhawan has been one of the consistent performers in the IPL and was a part of Delhi's outfit earlier. After representing teams such as Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhawan came back to his hometown to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 and racked up 521 runs. In 2020, he upped his game further, going past 600 runs for the season and scoring a century (two back-to-back, in fact) (File Image: IPL, BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer | Shreyas Iyer emulates Mumbai's rich lineage of top order right-handed batsmen, who was picked by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2015, amassed an impressive 439 runs and was also the Emerging Player of the Year. Having taken over the captaincy midway through the season in 2018, he became the youngest player to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL history. Having been retained as captain by the franchise for IPL 2019, Iyer repaid the faith by scoring 463 runs and leading the Delhi franchise to their first Playoffs appearance in 7 years. Iyer took his fine form in international cricket into IPL 2020 and led DC from the front into their first ever IPL final. (File Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mohammed Shami | The right-arm fast bowler has been described as a fine bowler at the end of a limited-overs innings and as "unplayable" at times in all formats. He has been Punjab Kings’ leading wicket-taker for the past three seasons. Shami’s progress has been terrific and he is now a complete bowler and batsmen will need to be wary against him. He had a fine run in 2019 and finished the season as KXIP’s highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets from 14 games. His bowling got even better in the 2020 season where he defended six runs in a super-over through his incredible consistency. Shami had also represented DCH, KKR and DD in the previous IPL seasons. (File Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Krunal Pandya | Mumbai Indians (MI) purchased Pandya for Rs 2 crore in 2016 IPL auction. He made his IPL debut in April 2016, playing against Gujarat Lions. He hit the winning runs in the 2020 season that gave MI their fifth title. Pandya is now up for auction and hoping for new franchise to pick him up in IPL 2022 mega auction. (File Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Dinesh Karthik | Dinesh Karthik is one of the most experienced wicketkeeper-batsmen in the scheme of things. He led KKR to playoffs in 2018. Karthik played in the 2008 Indian Premier League as wicket-keeper for the Delhi Daredevils, scoring 145 runs at 24.16 with a strike rate of 135.51. He was bought by Kings XI Punjab in 2011 for Rs 4.77 crores, making him the second-most-expensive player on their squad. For the 2012 Indian Premier League, Karthik joined Mumbai Indians for a reported $2.35 million (Rs 12.4 crores). He was again bought back by Delhi in 2014, by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015 and in 2016 by the Gujarat Lions, who retained him for the 2017 season. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2018 IPL season, and led the team to the playoffs. (File Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Deepak Chahar | Chahar took eight wickets for 10 runs (8/10) on his first-class cricket debut in the 2010–11 Ranji Trophy. Hyderabad were bowled out for just 21 runs, the lowest total in Ranji Trophy history. Chahar's swing bowling soon earned him a youth contract with Rising Pune Supergiants, an Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket franchise. Deepak Chahar was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2012, donned the RPS jersey for two seasons. He was bought by CSK in 2018 IPL auction. (File Image: Reuters)

Yuzvendra Chahal | He was signed up by Mumbai Indians in 2011 for Indian Premier League. Later, in 2014 IPL auction, he was bought by the RCB. For his performances in 2015 and 2016, he was named in the Cricinfo IPL XI for the season. He was bought back by the RCB in 2018 IPL auction. Chahal is will once again go under hammer for a new franchise in 2022 IPL mega auction. (File Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Umesh Yadav | He made his debut in IPL 2010 season for the Delhi Franchise. After 2013, Umesh Yadav spent 7 years away from the Delhi franchise in the IPL, plying his trade for KKR and RCB. The IPL 2021 Auction saw him make his way back to his second home in the Delhi Capitals. Yadav is up again for the auction to find a new franchise for himself in IPL 2022. (File Image)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar | India medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2011, he was signed by Pune Warriors India, but after the team was dissolved he signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. In 2016, he played in Sunrisers' team which won the 2016 Indian Premier League, taking 23 wickets and winning the Purple Cap as the bowler who took most wickets during the season. (File Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shardul Thakur | Thakur was signed by Kings XI Punjab at the 2014 IPL player auction ahead of the 2015 season of Indian Premier League and made his debut but he only played a single game for the team. He was acquired by Rising Pune Supergiants for the tenth season of the IPL and in 2018, was bought by CSK. Ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, Thakur was released by CSK. (File Image credit: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Devdutt Padikkal | Devdutt made his international debut for the India cricket team in 2021 and also plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket. He used to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL before entering the auction in 2022. He was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League. He scored 473 runs in 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in his debut IPL season. He is the first player in IPL history to score three fifties in his first four matches. Padikkal won the Emerging Player Award for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (File Image: Twitter @RCBTweets

Robin Uthappa | He made his debut with Mumbai Indians in 2008 Indian Premier League. Robin Uthappa, who has scored 4607 IPL runs, was traded to Chennai Super Kings by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2021 Player Auction. He had joined the Royals ahead of the 2020 season and played 12 games for them. Earlier, Uthappa was one of KKR’s star-turns in the title-winning efforts in 2012 and 2014 with aggregate run tallies of 405 and 660 runs in the respective editions. Uthappa had also played for Pune Warriors India and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in previous IPL seasons. (File Image: BCCI/IPL)

Harshal Patel | He made his IPL debut while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012. His best season came in 2015 when he claimed 17 wickets for RCB. In January 2018, Patel was bought by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL auction. Harshal Patel makes his return to RCB after being traded in from the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2021. By the end of IPL 2021, Patel ended with 32 wickets, making him the highest Indian wicket taker in a single season and joint-most with Dwayne Bravo. (File Image: PTI)

Ishan Kishan | In 2016, Ishan was bought by Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL auction. In 2018, he was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the 2018 IPL auction. He was the highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians in the 2020 IPL, with 516 runs from 14 matches and won the most sixes award of the season. (File Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)