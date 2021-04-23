MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL 2021 Snapshots | RR vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli chase down 178 runs target without losing any wicket

IPL 2021: Devdutt Paddikal was named man of the match for his unbeaten 101 runs.

Moneycontrol News
April 23, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Mohammad Siraj took 3 wickets by just giving 27 runs in his 4 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Mohammad Siraj took 3 wickets by just giving 27 runs in his 4 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Kyle Jamieson took the wicket of Manan Vohra on 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Kyle Jamieson took the wicket of Manan Vohra on 7 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shivam Dube stablises Rajasthan Royals innings by scoring 46 runs off 32 balls with 5 fours an 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shivam Dube stablises Rajasthan Royals innings by scoring 46 runs off 32 balls with 5 fours an 2 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag scored 66 runs partnership for 5th wicket. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag scored 66 runs partnership for 5th wicket. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Kane Richardson took teh wicket of Shivam Dube on 46 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Kane Richardson took the wicket of Shivam Dube on 46 runs. Rajasthan Royals managed to make 177/9 in their 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli started Royal Challengers Bangalore innings on positive note. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli started Royal Challengers Bangalore innings on a positive note. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Devdutt Padikkal scored unbeaten 101 runs off 52 balls with 11 four and 6 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Devdutt Padikkal scored unbeaten 101 runs off 52 balls with 11 four and 6 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 72 runs off 47 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 72 runs off 47 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Devdutt Paddikal and Virat Kohli chase down 178 runs target with out losing any wicket with 21 balls remaining. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Devdutt Paddikal and Virat Kohli chase down 178 runs target without losing any wicket with 21 balls remaining. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Devdutt Padikkal was named man of the match for his unbeaten 101 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Devdutt Padikkal was named man of the match for his unbeaten 101 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #gallery #IPL #IPL 2021 #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 23, 2021 08:22 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.