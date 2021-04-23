IPL 2021 Snapshots | RR vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli chase down 178 runs target without losing any wicket

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Mohammad Siraj took 3 wickets by just giving 27 runs in his 4 overs.

Kyle Jamieson took the wicket of Manan Vohra on 7 runs.

Shivam Dube stablises Rajasthan Royals innings by scoring 46 runs off 32 balls with 5 fours an 2 sixes.

Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag scored 66 runs partnership for 5th wicket.

Kane Richardson took the wicket of Shivam Dube on 46 runs. Rajasthan Royals managed to make 177/9 in their 20 overs.

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli started Royal Challengers Bangalore innings on a positive note.

Devdutt Padikkal scored unbeaten 101 runs off 52 balls with 11 four and 6 sixes.

Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 72 runs off 47 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Devdutt Paddikal and Virat Kohli chase down 178 runs target without losing any wicket with 21 balls remaining.