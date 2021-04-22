MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Snapshots | PBKS vs SRH: Hyderabad register their first win of the tournament against Punjab

IPL 2021: In the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad chase the target of 121 with 8 balls remaining and 9 wickets in hands and Johny Bairstow was adjudged man of the match for his unbeaten 63 runs.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Bhuvneswar Kumar took early wicket of KL Rahul for just 4 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Mayank Agarwal made 22 runs before getting out to Khaleel Ahmed. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Khaleel Ahmed took 3 wickets in his 4 overs by giving just 21 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad keep on taking wickets at regular intervals and restrict Punjab Kings to 120 all out in 19.4 overs.(Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
David Warner and Johny Bairstow started SRH innings on psoitive note by scoring 73 runs partnership for 1st wicket. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
David Warner scored 37 runs in 37 balls before getting out to Fabian Allen. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
In the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad chase the target of 121 with 8 balls remaining and 9 wickets in hands. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Johny Bairstow was adjudged man of the match for his unbeaten 63 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
first published: Apr 22, 2021 07:56 am

