IPL 2021 Snapshots | MI vs KKR: Rahul Chahar 4 wickets helped Mumbai register win against Kolkata

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians won by 10 runs and Rahul Chahar was awarded man of the match for his 4 wickets.

Moneycontrol News
April 14, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders took early wicket of Quinton de Kock on 2 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs off 32 balls with 3 fours and 1 six. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav made 76 runs partnership for 2nd wicket.(Image: IPL/BCCI)
Suryakumar Yadav scored 56 runs off 36 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Shakib Al Hasan removed Suryakumar Yadav for 56 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Pat Cummins took the wicket of Rohit Sharma on 43 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Andre Russell took 5 wickets, batsmans were Keron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Mumbai Indians to a total of 152 all out in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill started KKR innings on a positive note by scoring 72 runs partnership for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rahul Chahar picked both the openers wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana scored 57 runs off 47 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
After getting rid of openers, Rahul Chahar took the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Trent Boult picked Andre Russell and Pat Cummins wickets in last overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians win by 10 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rahul Chahar awarded man of the match for his 4 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
