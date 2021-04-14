IPL 2021 Snapshots | MI vs KKR: Rahul Chahar 4 wickets helped Mumbai register win against Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders took the early wicket of Quinton de Kock on 2 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs off 32 balls with 3 fours and 1 six. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav made 76 runs partnership for 2nd wicket.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav scored 56 runs off 36 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shakib Al Hasan removed Suryakumar Yadav for 56 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Pat Cummins took the wicket of Rohit Sharma on 43 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Andre Russell took 5 wickets, batsmen were Keron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, and Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Mumbai Indians to a total of 152 all out in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill started KKR innings on a positive note by scoring 72 runs partnership for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rahul Chahar picked both the wickets of the openers. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Nitish Rana scored 57 runs off 47 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After getting rid of openers, Rahul Chahar took the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Trent Boult picked Andre Russell and Pat Cummins wickets in the last overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians won by 10 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)