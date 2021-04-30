IPL 2021 Snapshots | DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw powers Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Axar Patel struck early by removing Nitish Rana on 15 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Lalit Yadav removed Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine in a span of two balls. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Marcus Stoinis removed Rahul Tripathi for just 19 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Andre Russell scored unbeaten 45 runs off 27 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 154/6 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw scored 82 runs off 41 balls with 11 fours and 3 sixes before getting out to Pat Cummins. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started the innings on the positive note by scoring 132 runs for 1st wicket partnership. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan scored 46 runs before getting out to Pat Cummins. In the end Delhi Capitals' chased the 156 runs with 7 wickets in hands and 21 balls remaining. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)