IPL 2021 Snapshots | DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw powers Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' chased the 156 runs with 7 wickets in hands and 21 balls remaining.

Moneycontrol News
April 30, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Axar Patel stuck early by removing Nitish Rana on 15 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Lalit Yadav removed Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine inspan of two balls. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Marcus Stoinis removed Rahul Tripathi for just 19 runs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Andre Russell scored unbeaten 45 runs off 27 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 154/6 in 20 overs. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw scored 82 runs off 41 balls with 11 fours and 3 sixes before getting out to Pat Cummins. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started the innings on the positive note by scoring 132 runs for 1st wicket partnership. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)
Delhi Capitals (DC)'s Shikhar Dhawan during an IPL 2021 match (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan scored 46 runs before getting out to Pat Cummins. In the end Delhi Capitals' chased the 156 runs with 7 wickets in hands and 21 balls remaining. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
Shaw was named the 'Player of the Match' (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)
TAGS: #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2021 #Kolkata Knight riders #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 30, 2021 07:52 am

