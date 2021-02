Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players’ auction began on February 18 in Chennai. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations are up for grabs for just 61 slots across the eight franchises. While all the teams have several match-winners at their disposal, they are eager to add more firepower as they eye the prestigious title. Here’s the list of players who missed out the IPL 2021 Auction. (Image: BCCI and Twitter/@IPL)