Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 snapshots DC vs SRH: Marcus Stoinis' all-round performance helps Delhi cruise to finals

This is the first time in IPL history that Delhi reached the finals.

Moneycontrol News
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first in 2nd qualifier of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals changed their opening partnership as Marcus Stoinis came to bat with Shaikhar Dhawan in 2nd qualifier. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

The new opening partnership worked as they started the Delhi Capitals innings on a positive note by making a partnership of 86 runs off 50 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rashid Khan took the first wicket of Marcus Stoinis on 38 runs in 9th over of the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer fell cheaply. Then came Shimron Hetymer who played a stormy innings with Shikhar Dhawan and made a 52-run partnership in just 27 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan was out LBW on Sandeep Sharma's ball after having scored 78 runs off 50 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After 20 overs, with the help of Shimron Hetymer's incredible 42 runs of 22 balls, Delhi Capitals' total reached 189/3.(Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada bowled David Warner in his first ball of the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First with the bat and the with the ball, Delhi Capitals' Marcus Stoinis was on a roll as he picked 2 wickets in one over by dismissing Priyam Garg on 17 runs and in-form Manish pandey on 21 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kane Williamson once again tried to rescue Sunrisers Hyderabad innings as he made 67 runs off 45 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Marcus Stoinis picked up his third wicket of the match by taking the wicket of dangerous-looking Kane Williamson on 67 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kagiso Rabada took three wickets in the second-last over as these wickets assured Delhi Capitals' ticket to finals. Sunrisers managed to make 172/8 and lose the second qualifier by 17 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Marcus Stonis was the Man of the match for his all-round performance with both ball and bat. This is the first time in IPL history that Delhi reached the finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 07:53 am

