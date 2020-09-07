IPL 2020 | List of cricketers who have pulled out of the tournament and their replacements

IPL is set to begin on September 19. Before that let’s take a look at the list of cricketers who have pulled out of the tournament and their replacements. Priyanka Roshan Cricket extravaganza Indian Premier League is all set to begin on September 19. Thanks to the coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been forced to host the tournament outside the country, in the UAE this year. IPL 2020 will also be starkly different from its previous editions in many other ways. From zero fans in stadiums to cheer for their favourite players to the absence of a bunch of dynamic cricketers like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga. Here's a list of cricketers who have pulled out of the tournament and their replacements. Harbhajan Singh | Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Veteran off-spinner decided opt to pull out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. Harbhajan took to social media to inform his fans about his decision. “I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind,” Singh tweeted. CSK is yet to announce his replacement. (Image: Reuters) Lasith Malinga | Team: Mumbai Indians | Replaced by: James Pattinson | The highest wicket taker in IPL decided to miss IPL 2020 to be with his family in Sri Lanka as it is reported that his father is unwell and Malinga wants to be with his family during this time. (Image: Reuters) Suresh Raina | Team: Chennai Super Kings | The second-highest run-getter in the league was the first to pull out of this year’s IPL citing personal reasons. Raina travelled with his team to UAE to take part in the tournament but has come back home to India, but hasn’t ruled out a return to the Super Kings camp during the course of the tournament. CSK are likely to announce Raina’s replacement. (Image: Reuters) Jason Roy | Team: Delhi Capitals | Replaced by: Daniel Sams | England Opener decided to opt out of IPL 2020 as he had suffered a side strain in the series against Pakistan and need sufficient time to recover from the injury. (Image: Reuters) Chris Woakes | Team: Delhi Capital | Replaced by: Anrich Nortje | England all-rounder opted out of IPL 2020 and is replaced by Anrich Nortje, who was earlier part of Knight Riders squad in the last IPL. (Image: Reuters) Kane Richardson | Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore | Replaced by: Adam Zampa | Australian bowler decided to pull out of IPL 2020 for the birth of his child. (Image: Reuters) Harry Gurney | Team: Kolkata Knight Riders | A shoulder injury has forced the England’s left-arm seamer to pull out of IPL 2020. The franchise is yet to announce Gurney’s replacement. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 7, 2020 06:41 pm