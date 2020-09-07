IPL 2020 | List of cricketers who have pulled out of the tournament and their replacements

Cricket extravaganza Indian Premier League is all set to begin on September 19. Thanks to the coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been forced to host the tournament outside the country, in the UAE this year. IPL 2020 will also be starkly different from its previous editions in many other ways. From zero fans in stadiums to cheer for their favourite players to the absence of a bunch of dynamic cricketers like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga. Here's a list of cricketers who have pulled out of the tournament and their replacements.