Indonesia Football Stampede: A look at some of the deadliest stadium disasters over the years

A riot and a stampede took place during an Indonesian league match in Malang on October 1, East Java, when supporters of two of the country's biggest football teams–Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya—clashed in the stands after home team Arema FC was defeated 3-2. (Image: News18 Creative)It was one of the world’s deadliest sporting stadium disasters that left more than 100 people dead. Here's a look at some of the other deadliest stadium tragedies over the years (Image: News18 Creative):Port Said Stadium Riot, 2012 | A massive riot broke out at Port Said Stadium following an Egyptian Premier League football match between Al Masry and Al Ahly. Thousands of Al Masry fans stormed the stadium stands and the pitch following their club's 3-1 victory and violently attacked Ahly fans. As many as 74 people were killed in the violence. (Image: News18 Creative)Accra Sports Stadium Disaster, 2001 | One of the worst football disasters in Africa left 126 people dead. At Accra Sports’ Stadium during a match between two of Ghana’s biggest teams – Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko–a stampede took place when police fired tear gas at rioting fans. (Image: News18 Creative)Guatemala Stadium Disaster, 1996 | In the World Cup qualifier match between Guatemala and Costa Rica at the Mateo Flores National Stadium, a stampede happened where an avalanche of fans tumbled down seats and a flight of stairs, killing 82 people. (Image: News18 Creative)The Basta Stadium Disaster, 1992 | It is the worst disaster in French sporting history when a stand collapsed at a crammed Bastia’s Furiani Stadium just before the French Cup semi-final between Bastia and French giants Marseille. Eighteen people were killed and more than 2,300 injured (Image: News18 Creative)Hillsborough Disaster, 1989 | During an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, 97 Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure. (Image: News18 Creative)Dasharath Stadium Disaster, 1988 | During a football match between the Janakpur Cigarette Factory and Bangladeshi side Liberation Army for the Tribhuvan Challenge Shield at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, a stampede occurred in an attempt to flee from a hailstorm. Ninety people were killed in the crush. (Image: News18 Creative)