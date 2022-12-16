India Versus Bangladesh 1st Test: Kuldeep takes 5-40 as India bowl out Bangladesh for 150
AFP
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav recorded career-best figures of 5-40 as India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 to take a towering 254-run lead after the first innings of the first Test in Chittagong on December 16.
(Image: AP)
Kuldeep Yadav recorded career-best figures of 5-40 as India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 to take a towering 254-run lead after the first innings of the first Test in Chittagong on December 16. (Image: AP)
The left-arm spinner pocketed his third five-wicket haul in Tests as India needed barely an hour of the third day to mop up the Bangladesh tail after the hosts resumed on 133-8. (Image: AP)
India had amassed a first-innings total of 404 but opted not to enforce the follow-on. (Image: AFP)
The rampant visitors were 36-0 at lunch in their second innings with stand-in skipper KL Rahul on 20 and fellow opener Shubman Gill on 15. (Image: AFP)
Earlier, Axar Patel took the last Bangladeshi wicket of Mehidy Hasan, who offered some late resistance before being dismissed for 25 in the 12th over of the morning. (Image: AFP)
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took 3-20 as India dominated. (Image: AFP)
Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for the deflated hosts with 28 before he became one of Kuldeep's victims, out lbw. (Image: AFP)
In India's first innings Cheteshwar Pujara made 90 while Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin added 86 and 58 runs respectively. (Image: AFP)
Off-spinner Mehidy claimed 4-112 for Bangladesh while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 4-133. (Image: AP)